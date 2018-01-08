 Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu’ s house, steal N14.3m – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu’ s house, steal N14.3m – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu' s house, steal N14.3m
Vanguard
Armed robbers, have invaded the house of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu and carted away N14.3 million naira in cash. Actor, John Okafor. The armed robbers who stormed Mr Ibu's house in Festac, Lagos state on Saturday also made
Robbers invade Mr Ibu's house, steal N14m cash, propertyThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.