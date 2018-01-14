 Robbers Who Use Black Magic Arrested After Charms Fail | Nigeria Today
Robbers Who Use Black Magic Arrested After Charms Fail

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Five robbers have been arrested by the Katsina State police command for various crimes including armed robbery after their charms made to protect them failed to work. The gang are known to make use of the charms for all sorts of protections. CP Besen Gwana The State’s Commissioner of Police, who paraded the suspects said […]

The post Robbers Who Use Black Magic Arrested After Charms Fail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

