Robbers Who Use Black Magic Arrested After Charms Fail
Five robbers have been arrested by the Katsina State police command for various crimes including armed robbery after their charms made to protect them failed to work. The gang are known to make use of the charms for all sorts of protections. CP Besen Gwana The State’s Commissioner of Police, who paraded the suspects said […]
The post Robbers Who Use Black Magic Arrested After Charms Fail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!