Robbery attempt by fake policemen with fake gun foiled by RRS

Robbers who posed as policemen, to snatch a Toyota Camry and a Corolla from two drivers near Lagos Dump Site on Lekki – Epe Expressway with a fake gun yesterday, ran out of luck as the robbery attempt was foiled by an RRS patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command. It was gathered that the […]

