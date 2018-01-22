Robinho heads to Sivasspor despite rape conviction – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Robinho heads to Sivasspor despite rape conviction
Vanguard
Brazil forward Robinho is set to join Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor, the club said on Monday, despite his sentencing in absentia to nine years in prison in Italy for gang rape. Robinho. Sivasspor, based in the city of Sivas in central Anatolia, said …
Robinho set to join Sivasspor
Robinho set to join Turkish side Sivasspor despite being sentenced to nine years in prison for gang rape
Robinho has found a new European club despite his off-field issues
