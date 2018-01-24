Robot Shop Assistant ‘Fired’ from Job After First Week

The first Artificially intelligent(A.I) robot shop assistant in the UK was fired after only a week due to “incompetence,” suggesting that A.I has not reached a stage yet where it can be substituted for human labour. The Pepper robot is a humanoid robot designed to be able to communicate with humans produced by a Japanese […]

The post Robot Shop Assistant ‘Fired’ from Job After First Week appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

