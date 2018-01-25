Rochas Okorocha Is a Curse To Imo State– Olehi

Barrister Ngozi Olehi, has portrayed the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha as a curse to Imo State and the people of the state he is governing. Ngozi was the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, during the 2015 general election in Imo State.

As indicated by Olehi, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s claim of infrastructural advancement in the state is “a big Scam.”

Olehi warned that “the greatest evil that can befall Imo State in the coming electoral season is to fail to learn from the blunders that plunged the state into its deepest economic woe in it’s entire existence.””

Olehi said that the state have earned about N800 billion since 2011, including that the hardships of misgovernance in the state had turned out to be intolerable.

As indicated by Olehi, “Government has no advancement approach or outline that expresses quantifiable and noticeable steps that makes work openings, decrease frailty and essentially expands the welfare of the represented.”

He included that “the failure of Imo state government to draw in any of the more than 30 nations that contributed N14 billion in the vicinity of 2015 and 2016, is a basic exhibition of the dismissal of the worldwide group of the wilderness administration that has described careless official and authoritative activities.”

He noticed that such pass just situated marauders to discharge the state treasury.

Olehi said that “any legislature that isn’t responsible to the general population, not straightforward in it’s operations and does not comply with the administer of law, as the present Imo State Government, constitutes a revile”

