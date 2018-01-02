 Rochas Okorocha’s First Son Collapses, Rushed To London For Treatment | Nigeria Today
Rochas Okorocha’s First Son Collapses, Rushed To London For Treatment

The first son of Imo State State Governor, Aham Okorocha, is presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in London. It was gathered that Ahem collapsed in the week of Christmas and immediately flown abroad for treatment. The ailment is yet to be disclosed. The absence of the Governor during the South East Zonal Meeting […]

