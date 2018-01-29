Rogues using false security alarms to steal from Benue residents – CP

The Benue Police Command has advised residents to be wary of rogues using false security alarms to scare people so as to steal their property. “Some mischievous elements are taking advantage of the situation in attacked communities to raise false alarms so as to steal from the fear-stricken residents when they flee out of fear,” its commissioner, Fatai Owosen, said on Monday in Makurdi. He cautioned the people against “rumour-induced panic”, and warned miscreants engaged in raising such false alarms to desist or be dealt with.

