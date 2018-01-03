Rohr Lands In Accra For CAF Award; Pinnick, Others Visit Ghana President

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has arrived in Accra, Ghana ahead of Thursday’s 2018 Aiteo CAF Awards, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Franco-German Coach who returned to Nigeria last weekend is one of the three coaches nominated for the African Coach of The Year award.

Other coaches nominated for the award are Hector Cuper of Egypt and L’Hussein Amoutta of Wydad Athletic Club.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, told CompleteSportsnigeria.com that the Rohr departed Nigerian shores Wednesday afternoon for the award and he is expected back on Friday to join the CHAN Eagles team.

“He has traveled to Ghana and will be back on Friday after the award which will hold on Thursday,” Ibitoye told CompleteSportsnigeria.com.

It was also gathered that top officials of Confederation of African Football, CAF which include Nigeria Football Federation’s President Amaju Pinnick visited Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday ahead of the award.

