Rohr signs two –year contract extension

The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday signed a two –year contract extension with Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr.

NFF 1st Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, explained that Rohr, initially taken on board in July 2016, deserved the extension after qualifying the Super Eagles for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, even with a match to spare.

“He has done a very good job and when someone does a good job, he gets a reward. We are proud to have taken Mr. Rohr on board and we are delighted to be signing this contract extension with him.”

Rohr, who played as a defender and has coached Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Gabon national teams before landing in Nigeria, expressed joy at the extension of the relationship, while insisting that the Super Eagles players and officials must remain level –headed and focused going forward.

FIFA gives NFF clean bill of health on finances

World football –governing body, FIFA, has handed the Nigeria Football Federation clean bill of health on its finances, following diligent application of best practices in its financial management.

NFF 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Strategic Studies Committee, Shehu Dikko announced this in Lagos on Wednesday.

“This further justifies our decision, on coming on board, to have Financial Derivatives as our financial consultants and PriceWaterHouse Coopers as our auditors. They have worked hard to straighten us on the path of best practices and we have also done well to conform to those tenets.

“This makes us very proud. Transparency and accountability have been our watchwords right from inception and we are happy to be, in a sense, certificated on this. Even the money from the sponsorship agreement with Coca-Cola will go Financial Derivatives and its application monitored by our auditors, PWC.”

The post Rohr signs two –year contract extension appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

