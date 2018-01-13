Role of Aare Ona Kakanfo in modern times – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Role of Aare Ona Kakanfo in modern times
THE Aare Ona Kakanfo title is a very sensitive position in Yorubaland. It was a title given to the generalissimo, the war general during the old Oyo Empire. At the time, an Aare Ona Kakanfo would lead battles, fight wars, mobilise, train soldiers and …
