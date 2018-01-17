Ronaldinho Retires From Football

Former Barcelona star, Ronaldinho has retired from football at the age of 37. His brother and representative, Assis, disclosed that the footballer, who is considered an idol by many fans and players, called time on his illustrious career this season. The two-time FIFA Player of the Year winner himself confirmed recently that he felt too […]

