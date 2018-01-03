Ronaldo phenomenon

•The Portuguese player is a gem of this generation

Every generation throws up its own sports heroes. We have had Tiger Woods, Pele, Maradona, Michael Jordan. This era has enjoyed the athletic brio of a Portuguese young man who seemed to have sneaked into our graces and then mastered the scene as though his own.

Christian Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, who seemed an unlikely soccer giant when he was diagnosed with a racing heart at 15, probably performed his greatest feat when he wheeled his fellow nationals to win the UEFA European Championship. Few expected his country to clinch that exalted throne because soccer is not a one-man sport. But with his charisma, talent, energy and will he carried his team to triumph. He became not just a team icon, he rose to national heroism. No wonder he became the best Portuguese player of all time, according to the Portuguese Football Federation in 2015.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson bowed to his talent when Ronaldo led Sporting FC to defeat Manchester United 3-1 in Lisbon and urged him to sign on to his team, Ronaldo’s star has shone blindingly. Ferguson described him as “one of the most exciting players” he had ever seen.

Since then, he has collected many laurels. With his recent award, he tied with another soccer spirit Lionel Messi as the most winner of the Ballon d’Or awards, five in all. He also made history by winning four European Golden Shoes. He has also won five league titles, four European Champion league titles, scored most official goals in the top five European leagues with 114 in the UEFA Champions League, 17 in UEFA Champions League season, 29 in UEFA European Championship and seven in the FIFA Club World Cup. Assists tend to play down, but he has soared in that category by setting a record of 36.

He has shown himself as a player without borders. Not restricted to one club or national league, he has brandished his talent in Spain, Portugal, Italy and England, and each of them he has not left without a great exploit. In Spain, he won two La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, two Copa del Rey titles, two Super Cups and three FIFA World Cups. He won two consecutive Ballon d’Or in 2013 and 2014. Apart from this, he won 14 trophies.

After Manchester United signed him on at the age of 18, he won three successive Premier League Titles, a UEFA Champions League title and a FIFA Club World Cup. Just as in Spain, he also won the Ballon d’or award and FIFA World Player of the Year nominations and crowned them with his first Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year awards. He was with the team for six stellar seasons before he lifted a haul of cash in a transfer to real Madrid.

His praises are hard to categorise but sports analysts have put them in perspectives, some of the distinguished ones in clued, most expensive footballer in history between 2009 and 2013, top scorer with seven goals in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup tournaments, the only player to win the league title, Domestic Cup, Domestic Super Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup in England and La Liga. Doing it consecutively, he is the only player to score 50 goals or more in six different seasons.

The list is almost endless. He has also been a role model, clutching the Guinness World record as the most liked person on Facebook in 2015. He is not done yet, and he still has some years left, barring any injuries. The world is still impressed and the fans are waiting for more exploits.

The post Ronaldo phenomenon appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

