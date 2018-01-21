Ronaldo Scores Brace As Real Madrid Thrash Deportivo

Two goals each from Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Nacho Fernandez and a curler from Luka Modric secured a 7-1 victory for Real Madrid over Deportivo La Coruna. The victory on Sunday evening at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ended a three-game winless run for the La Liga title holders. Deportivo’s Adrian Lopez had put the visitors […]

