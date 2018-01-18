Roy Bennett and wife die in helicopter crash – Nehanda Radio
|
Nehanda Radio
|
Roy Bennett and wife die in helicopter crash
Nehanda Radio
Former Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Treasurer-General Roy Bennett and his wife Heather have died in a helicopter crash in North America. Roy Bennett. Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti paid tribute to the outspoken former Chimanimani …
LATEST: Bennett in fatal chopper crash?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
