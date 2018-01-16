 Rudeboy: Nkeji Keke [Video] | Nigeria Today
Rudeboy: Nkeji Keke [Video]

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Rudeboy has just dropped the official video for his hit single “Nkeji Keke”. With every released song or video, the fact that the Afro-pop group PSqaure has ceased to exist keeps sinking in. Both halves of the defunct group had a successful 2017, dropping two new singles each, that were hit songs. While Mr P […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

