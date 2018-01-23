Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Shut Down Over Students Protest.

This is to inform the public that following the protest by students of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic over school fees hike,the management has decided to shut down the school indefinately. The polytechnic management had earlier announced its decision to prevent students who are yet to pay their school fees from writing their second-semester examination. Angered …

The post Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Shut Down Over Students Protest. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

