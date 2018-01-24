Russia 2018: Eagles’ll give their best -Onazi

Chidera Akalonu

Super Eagles vice-captain and Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has said that the players are looking to give their best at the Russia 2018 World Cup, even as he lauded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for drawing up an excellent progamme ahead of the mundial.

With the Nigeria Football Federation having lined up six international friendlies for the Super Eagles ahead of the FIFA Mundial, Onazi says he is excited that the players would have ample time to blend and amend where they are lacking.

The former Lazio holding midfielder who spoke on Brila Fm, stated that the team was happy with the state of preparations by the NFF noting that it has put the players in a position where they are condemned to do well and make Nigerians happy in Russia.

“The NFF has truly put the players in a tight corner and everyone in the team, including myself, are looking to give their best during the friendly matches,” Onazi stated

“We really appreciate the NFF for all they’ve been doing to ensure the country gets enough preparation ahead of the Mundial”

The Super Eagles Vice-Captain is also hoping they will get something tangible from the Mundial as that is the most important thing after all the hard work from NFF.

