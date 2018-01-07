Russia 2018: Super Eagles shouldn’t be mere spectator, Buhari tells Dalung – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Russia 2018: Super Eagles shouldn't be mere spectator, Buhari tells Dalung
Vanguard
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and other sport administrators in the country to ensure that the nation's team, the Super Eagles are not mere spectators at the competition. Buhari watching th Super Eagles …
Dalung: Buhari said Super Eagles must not go to Russia as spectators
Bobsleigh team highlight 2018 sporting activities
