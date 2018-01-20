 Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held Jan 30 – Arab News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held Jan 30 – Arab News

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Arab News

Russia-led Syria peace congress to be held Jan 30
Arab News
A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Jan. 11, 2018 shows Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad (C-R) meeting with Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Aleksandr Lavrentyev (C-L) in the Syrian capital Damascus
Russia, Iran, Turkey agree lists for Congress in Sochi – president's representativeAPA
Russia's Lavrov, US' Tillerson discuss stability in north SyriaTASS
Russia sees US as observer for Syrian Dialogue Congress in SochiRT
Mehr News Agency – English Version –Ahlul Bayt News Agency: Providing Shia News (press release) –Kuwait News Agency –IFP News
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.