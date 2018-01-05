Russia resumes civilian flights to Cairo

Russian President Vladimir Putin had authourised the resumption of regular civilian flights from Russia to Cairo, according to a document published on the government’s website on Thursday. The order was effective from Jan. 2. Russia halted civilian air traffic to Egypt in 2015 after militants detonated a bomb on a Russian Metrojet flight leaving the […]

The post Russia resumes civilian flights to Cairo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

