Ruto says transfer of principals part of ongoing reforms – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Ruto says transfer of principals part of ongoing reforms
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
“I want to caution leaders against encouraging tribalism by resisting the transfers of the teachers,” said Mr Ruto. Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders against politicizing the ongoing reforms at the education sector. Mr Ruto said …
Ruto must know kings never make their kingmakers heirs
Ruto praises Kenyans for peace, tolerance during elections
How issues in 2018 are bound to shape Kenya's future politics and development
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!