Rwanda, Uganda denies migrant deals with Israel

Rwanda and Uganda both on Friday said they had not struck any deal to take in African migrants from Israel under a scheme condemned by rights groups.

Israel has said on Wednesday it would pay thousands of African migrants living illegally in the country to go home or to “third countries”, threatening them with jail if they are caught after the end of March.

The Israeli government did not say where the refugees should go.

However, rights groups including Hotline for Refugees and Migrants have said Uganda and Rwanda had agreed to take in migrants from Israel in the past.

“Rwanda has no deal whatsoever with Israel to host any African migrant from that country,” Rwanda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, said.

His Ugandan counterpart, Okello Oryem, echoed the message.

“There is no written agreement or any form of agreement between the government of Uganda and Israeli government to accept refugees from Israel.

Any suggestion to the contrary was fake news absolute rubbish,’’ Oryem told Reuters.

The vast majority of migrants in Israel came from Eritrea and Sudan and many say they fled war and persecution as well as economic hardship, but Israel treats them as economic migrants.

Rights groups have accused Israel of being slow to process African migrants’ asylum requests as a matter of policy and denying legitimate claims to the status.

The post Rwanda, Uganda denies migrant deals with Israel appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

