Sack of Amnesty Boss Untrue – Group

A non-partisan socio interest group, Niger Delta Amnesty Vendors Forum (NDAVF) on Tuesday debunked the recent fallacious reportage in some section of the media celebrating the sack of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (rtd).

According to a press statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Comrade Eferebo Sylvanus, the fake news was sponsored by a league of mischief makers.

The statement read in part:

“For the records, the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme was conceived and birthed by the Federal Government as a timely intervention of the Late President, Umaru Yar’Adua on the 25th of June 2009. Since inception, the initiative has effectively pursued the aims and objectives that inspired its formation through the various amnesty implementation program

“On the 28th of July 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari in his proactive style of appointing capable hands, recognized the prudent roles of engagement displayed by Gen. Boroh (rtd ) and appointed him as the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

“On assumption of office, Boroh strategized and introduced a paradigm shift geared towards the realization of the Amnesty defined goals and the cardinal motives for its set up. Assessing the contributions of the incumbent Coordinator from 2015 till date, Niger Deltans and Nigerians can attest to the enviable inputs and developments recorded.

“Firstly, as a rare practical observation, the Niger Delta region which is renowned for the inimical flare of militants is today a safer haven thereby encouraging optimal production capacity of the remarkable and existing International Oil Companies (IOC) in the region, thus boosting the fortunes of Nigeria’s economy. Despite the clumsy economic situation featured as a result of meager allocation in the budget of year 2017 which was as a result of the global fall in oil value, the Amnesty Programme sailed through the stormy weather and recorded greater feats which is lucidly appraise by the innovative tendencies of the beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme. It is no longer news that in partnership with Innoson Motors, participants of the scheme were proudly empowered to produce automobiles which according to international ratings is among the best in recent time”.

“Gen Boroh (rtd) in his relentless effort to promote and ensure accountability in all milieu have been playing exemplary roles towards the success of the programme. As a self inspired task, he embarked on a fact finding mission in pursuit of the completion and timely delivery of all awarded contracts that was never executed even though the bill was paid to the shady contractors in full.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this call to order initiated by the Amnesty Office under the able leadership of Boroh is not to manhunt any organization but a step towards the eradication of corruption.

“In a preliminary discovery, it was gathered that one of the contractors (name withheld) who had contract with the Niger Delta Amnesty Office in the last Administration to the whopping sum of N797,200,608. From available records, parted with N123,775.84 which paid to him by the office between 12 Oct 2012 through 12 Nov 2012. This funds where paid to him as initial mobilization funds from the total contract sum. However he never he never mobilised till date. He rather resort to cheap black mail against the principal administrator of the the program.

“We therefore in strong terms condemn such conduct which we believe is against the progress of the Niger Delta region through the Amnesty Office”.