Sad News: Popular OAP, Oluwafemi Oluwajobi Killed By A Drunk Driver While Returning Home (Photo)

There was sad mood everyehere when the sudden death of a popular On-Air-Personality with Fresh FM 103.5fm Ibadan Oluwafemi Oluwajobi, filtered in yesterday. Oluwajobi was killed by a hit and run driver yesterday, January 1st. The deceased who celebrated his birthday on December 22nd, was returning home after concluding his shift on December 31st when […]

The post Sad News: Popular OAP, Oluwafemi Oluwajobi Killed By A Drunk Driver While Returning Home (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

