Sadolin partners with local entrepreneur to launch colour centre

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Sadolin Paint has partnered with local businessman, Joseph Kanaaba to launch a Shs 180 million colour centre located at Freedom City, along Entebbe Road – a few kilometers away from Kampala City.

In an interview with The Independent, Kanaaba said the Centre opened business on Dec.15 but officially launched today.

He said that the Dutch based company – AkzoNobel Coatings International BV – which is behind Sadolin Paint in Uganda – funded branding and imaging activities of the centre while he did cater for rent, the setup and stocks of paint costs.

“We intend to make sure that this is going to be a real experiential shopping for colour and paint,” Kanaaba said. He added that the centre will offer advisory services on what type of colour one would need for their house and other property basing on location and other specifications.

Deon Nieuwoudt, AkzoNobel’s chief commercial officer said the centre would support Sadolin Paint’s brand visibility strategy in the surrounding areas. For local entrepreneurs, Nieuwoudt said, they plan to partner with you to open similar centres in other areas across the country. He said that they would later in March 2018 launch their paint manufacturing plant in Namanve.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post Sadolin partners with local entrepreneur to launch colour centre appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

