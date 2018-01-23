 Sahara Group seeks increased investment in power projects – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sahara Group seeks increased investment in power projects – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Sahara Group seeks increased investment in power projects
Vanguard
Energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has called for an increased investment in power projects from Nigeria and the rest of Africa to match the anticipated growth in demand for electricity and support Africa's drive for economic

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.