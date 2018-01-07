Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole join forces to empower African girl-child – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole join forces to empower African girl-child
The Eagle Online
With statistics indicating that 15 million girls of primary school age – half of them in sub-Saharan Africa – will never enter a classroom, leading African energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, is providing an empowerment platform that would give wings to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!