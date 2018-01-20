SAHRC meets H&M but EFF didn’t pitch up – SowetanLIVE Sunday Wolrd
|
|
SAHRC meets H&M but EFF didn't pitch up
Retail clothing store H&H agreed on Friday to present the South African Human Rights Commission with its plan on how to rectify the issues raised by its advert of a black child in a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”. The advert …
