SAHRC monitoring water crisis in Cape Town – News24

SAHRC monitoring water crisis in Cape Town
Cape Town – The South African Human Rights Commission has been monitoring the water crisis unfolding in the City of Cape Town, having received complaints from various individuals and organisations regarding the issue. SAHRC spokesperson, Gail Smith …
