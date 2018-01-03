Saidi Balogun Sprays Money On Fathia Balogun At Mercy Aigbe’s Birthday – Naija News
|
Naija News
|
Saidi Balogun Sprays Money On Fathia Balogun At Mercy Aigbe's Birthday
Naija News
Saheed Balogun and Fathia Balogun whose marriage became rocky in 2006 appear to have a cordial relationship even though the actress has stopped using her ex husband's surname on social media. During the cause of their marriage the two had featured …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!