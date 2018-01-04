Sako On What Changed Crystal Palace’s Season

Bakary Sako has hailed team effort as the reason for the change in Crystal Palace’s season, since the appointment of Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles came from a goal down to secure maximum points against Southampton on Tuesday, with goals from McArthur and Milivojevic.

And Sako who played a role in that match, believes Hodgson and team effort is key to the switch in their season.

“I think we realise when we play as a team we can produce some great play and show our strengths across the pitch and as I have said before you have to give great credit to the gaffer because he has put into our heads every day in training what we should be doing and we have taken that into matches and our recent results show what that has meant for us,” Sako told club website.

“Personally speaking I owe so much to the boss, he has got me playing more central and I am happy playing in that position and I am only looking to improve and get the chance to contribute like I did tonight.”

“We are in a good position and took four points out of nine in our last three including those home games against Arsenal and Man City so we are on a great run which has got us up to 14th position so that is really good for us all to see.”

