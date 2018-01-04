Salah is African player of the year: how great is he? – UEFA.com
Salah is African player of the year: how great is he?
Enjoying a sensational debut season with Liverpool, Egyptian international Mohamed Salah has been named African Player of the Year – we lavish praise on the 25-year-old. Article top media content. Error loading player: No playable sources found. Log in …
