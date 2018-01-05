Salah, Oshoala win aiteo CAF awards for 2017
Salah (right) with the African player of the year trophy Egypt and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Thursday emerged as the African Player of the Year 2017, with Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala being named the Women’s Player of the Year. The 25-year old Salah and 23-year-old Oshoala won the topmost prize at the Aiteo CAF Awards Gala 2017, held at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana. Salah fended off opposition from club mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was winner in 2015.
