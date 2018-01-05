Sale of Lafarge Africa’s SA unit may be on cards, say experts – Independent Online
Independent Online
Sale of Lafarge Africa's SA unit may be on cards, say experts
JOHANNESBURG – Cement maker Lafarge Africa could put up its South African unit for sale this year and potentially use the proceeds to strategically shore up and stabilise its Nigerian business, experts have said, signalling potential mergers and …
