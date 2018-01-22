Samklef comes for Daddy Freeze on Twitter after Instagram war – Information Nigeria
Samklef comes for Daddy Freeze on Twitter after Instagram war
Producer Samklef has on his Twitter attacked OAP Daddy Freeze, accusing him of creating fake accounts to preach hate. The two had a go at it on Instagram on Sunday, after the beat maker commented “It's getting boring” on a collage Daddy Freeze shared …
Samkelf blasts Daddy Freeze on Twitter
