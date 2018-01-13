Sane: I Snubbed Liverpool For City

Leroy Sane has revealed he rejected the chance to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, for a move to Manchester City.

The attacking winger has made an impact since joining City, scoring six and assisting nine goals so far this season.

Sane joined Manchester City in 2016, joining from Schalke for a fee of £37 million.

The Germany international was courted for his exploits at Schalke and Klopp was also keen on signing him.

“Yes, I was also talking with them,” Sane told The Guardian. “Jurgen was calling me too, talking to me. That was before I joined City.

“He did a good job at [Borussia] Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He’s a good guy, nice guy – honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool.”

