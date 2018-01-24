Sanusi Brokers Oando, Mangal peace accord, petitioner gets board seat

Management of Oando Plc, has informed the nation’s capital market community through the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that it has sealed a peace accord with Alhaji Dahiru Managal, who wrote one of the two petitions leading to the ongoing forensic investigation ordered by apex regulator- the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). As part of the […]

