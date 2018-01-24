Sanusi, Mangal Can’t Stop Forensic Audit, Oando Shareholders Insist – THISDAY Newspapers
Sanusi, Mangal Can't Stop Forensic Audit, Oando Shareholders Insist
THISDAY Newspapers
The mediation by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in the dispute between Oando Plc and one of its aggrieved shareholders, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, cannot stop the planned forensic audit of the Nigerian energy firm as directed by the Securities and …
Sanusi, Mangal can't stop Oando's forensic audit – Group
Oando: Shareholders divided over forensic audit
