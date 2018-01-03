Saraki, Atiku mourn Kaita

Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have described the death of a former governor of old Kaduna State, Lawal Kaita, as a great loss to the entire nation.

In separate press releases by Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Senate President and the ex-VP’s Media Office on Wednesday, they described late Kaita as a courageous, experienced and consummate politician, who was always frank in his views and honest in his political activities.

“I consider the death of Kaita as a personal loss to me and my family considering his long mutual and beneficial relationship with my late father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, which he graciously extended to me.

“As a father, I benefitted immensely from his wise counsel and support at different times. His death has robbed the nation of a gentleman, fearless and honest politician who thrived on building good relationships for the purpose of better serving his people”, Saraki stated.

He also prayed the almighty God to grant the late elder statesman a place in Aljannah firdaus.

Also, reacting to the demise of Kaita at 85, the former Vice President said Kaita, who was his political associate, was a man of remarkable virtues who inspired whoever interacted with him.

According to Atiku, few Nigerian politicians have the courage to disagree with the people in power in order to sustain political patronage for survival.

Atiku explained that the late Kaita was never afraid to speak his mind in pursuit of his principles, including his insistence that political parties must respect internal democracy in order to be credible.

The Waziri Adamawa noted that the late Kaita had left an unblemished public service record because politicians of his generation were motivated by the passion for service.

He recalled that his close association with the Kaita was a beneficial experience because he was a man of vast knowledge of politics and its intricacies.

While extending his condolences to the government, family and the people of Katsina and Kaduna States, Atiku prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in paradise.

