Saraki : PIGB will end fuel crisis

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has finally passed the much awaited Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill PIGB and the senate is ready to follow suit.

Senate president Bukola Saraki yesterday assured that the draft law is now ready for accent by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the senate president, it was a great achievement for the 8th National Assembly to have finally passed the bill.

Saraki on his Facebook page said “We also agreed that at the joint leadership meeting that the two other bills, the host committee bill and fiscal bill before us will now be treated as a joint committee of the two chambers. I think that will help to make sure we are working with just one document and we are happy for that great development,” he said.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the much anticipated Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill, which many Nigerians believe would bring a level of sanity to the downstream sector.

