Saraki warns Buhari, others over 2019 ambition

Senate President Bukola Saraki has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and other political office holders to abandon their 2019 ambition and focus on good governance.

This followed concerns by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who ruled out improved economic activities in 2018, after the release of the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.

Also last week, seven APC governors had endorsed President Buhari for second term.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, Saraki said it will be insensitive for any politician to jettison good governance and focus on politics.

He said: “This is the last productive year before we go into electioneering. It is too early for the politics of 2019 to take over the role of governance. We must put governance first.

“We have all been witnesses to the suffering in this country, especially during the Christmas period. The fuel scarcity is man-made. I thought we had passed this stage. It is our responsibility that we get to be bottom of this and hold those responsible for the scarcity responsible.

“We condemn the killings in Benue State. The killings are uncalled for and must be condemned. We must bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that people are kept safe.”

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

