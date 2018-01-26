Saraki: We do have many challenges

Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the popular insinuations that the national assembly has too much money was wrong.

The senate president made this known when he paid a working visit to the chairman and members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

According to a press statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by his special assistant on print media; Chuks Okocha, Saraki said one of the hindrances the national assembly was facing was the issue of budgetary constraints.

He said the impression around the country was often that the national assembly has too much money, which was not the case. According to Saraki, the national assembly work ‘through’ number of bills passed, public hearings and the number of ad hoc committees that have been established and each of them need funding.

Saraki said despite the constraint, the 8th senate has been able to surpass all previous senates in the number of bills passed in the last two years despite the funding gaps.

“We know that as we continue over time, people will begin to have more confidence in the national assembly.

“However, right now, the challenges that we have are the issue of perception, and the issue of funding. We need to work hard to change this.”

