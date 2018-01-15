 Sarkodie Wins Award In Nigeria – Peace FM Online | Nigeria Today
Sarkodie Wins Award In Nigeria – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment


Sarkodie Wins Award In Nigeria
Sarkodie made history last Friday when he won the best collaboration at the Sound City MVP Awards held at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, Lagos in Nigeria. Sarkodie's hit single 'Pain Killer' featuring Nigerian singer

