Sarkodie’s energetic performance at Soundcity MVP Awards – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment


GhanaWeb

Rapper Sarkodie won the Best Collaboration at the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria over the weekend. He beat the likes of Toofan, Timaya, Becca, AKA, Ycee, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal to win the award with 'Pain Killer' which features Nigerian
