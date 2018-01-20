Saturday Digest: Attention Mr speaker, I have a question for you.

Attention Mr speaker Onofiok Luke, I have a question for you.

Please permit me to start by recalling my first task at London Writer’s Bureau.

It was my first day in class and we were instructed to inspire ourselves for the task ahead with a 300 words poem. It took me about 200 seconds to produce what we later described as ‘beautiful nonsense – the sound for the sleepers.’ I know it will be a great accomplice to my much anticipated question

Here is the first line:

“It doesn’t make sense crying alone,

when the goods are wavering allowing the worst to prevail,

sometimes our effort seem to be barren

leaving us to shiver in pains,

while the beast continue dancing

in their glowing ignorance.”

I will invite another line if the need arises to drive home my point.

Mr. Speaker sir, I don’t want to comment yet on the allegation that you said openly that you are the governor’s rubber stamp but if indeed you said so, beyond politics, you owe the people an apology. There are many explanations to it but logically, the common conclusion is that the house under your leadership doesn’t have any authority aside from just rubber stamping the governor’s directives. (In the other way round, democracy demands checks and balance, and we know that a good executive and legislative relationship is good for development, here is where your argument may defines its root). I will give some historical insights if and when i will comment on this very issue.

Mr Speaker sir, In 2000, the state House of Assembly summoned ExxonMobil to appear in the floor of the house and explained what they have done for the state and the oil producing communities which they have exploited and ravaged their environment over the years. I understand that Paul Caldwell, the then managing director and other top officials of the company after a lot of pressure did a appear and a memorandum of understanding was signed.

Some of the terms of the MOU was to employed an Akwa ibomite as ExxonMobil director of legal services (general counsel), to open an office in Uyo, among others, it is on records that 18 years later, the MOU was a scam and ExxonMobil has continued their exploitation and as such are taking undue advantage of our inaction and peaceful nature as a state.

From Qua Iboe terminal to Usiak ifia, to Iwuochang, to Akata beach, etc ( you can visit there to see things for yourself) poverty, diseases, and hunger persists but these are the communities that has fed and sustained Nigeria for century, yet no visible development from the exploiters can be spotted in these environment.

I understand that a paper was presented to the House of Assembly on Thursday 22 July, 2017 by the core oil communities of Akwa Ibom State which include Ibeno, Eket, Esit Eket and Onna. On the paper, they disclosed that ExxonMobil has not adhere to the terms of bilateral agreements made between the core host communities and the company on November 30, 1999.

Which were:

– Relocation of ExxonMobil administrative headquarters to it’s operational base

– Engagement of more iAkwa Ibomite into the company managerial cadre, among others.

One of the things that touched me is this statement from the paper:

“It must be put on records that the N8 billion for Eket- Ibeno road project was never a voluntary contribution of ExxonMobil, it came as a result of the company attempt at pacifying the core communities over the insistence on the payment of compensation for the incessant oil spills particularly that of November 2012. It was therefore nauseating and provocative to see the large billboards proclaiming the road project as ExxonMobil contribution to the communities, while NLNG gave out N50 billion voluntary for the construction of Boko – Bonny Road”

Let look at it squarely, N8 billion for Eket – Ibeno road project (compelled), N50 billion for Boko – Bonny Road project (voluntary), why always us?

A situation where ExxonMobil will use 200 to buy a broom for Iwuochang, then uses 200 millions to promote and tell the World that they have done something to the oil communities and Akwa Ibom State is fraudulent.

Why always us?

I received many calls after my first post on this issues, some of the calls were commendations, while some were threats from people who can’t even stand the bursting sound of a mere balloon. But I am grateful for the village heads who volunteered to share some deep wisdom with me on these issue.

Mr. Speaker, I have accepted the resolution of the village heads that hosted me in Ibeno that we give you and the house a chance to come out with a resolution that will compelled ExxonMobil to honour the MOU within two month before we take the next action.

While I wait to see whether you are with the people or not, it is important that we tell Akwa Ibom people and the whole World the truth. ExxonMobil are exploiters but before we get to that let us give them one more chance.

I think what we lack as a state is a political will, I have meet with over 200 Akwa Ibomite from a clan head to village heads who are ready to take a ride with me on the second stage of this task if all democratic means failed.

So I ask again, Why always us?

Enough is Enough

