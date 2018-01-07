 Saudi princes arrested for protesting against having to pay utilities – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi princes arrested for protesting against having to pay utilities – The Punch

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Saudi princes arrested for protesting against having to pay utilities
The Punch
Eleven Saudi princes face trial after their arrest at a sit-in protesting having to pay their utility bills, authorities said Sunday, as the monarchy pursues reforms amid hefty debt and high unemployment. Saudi Arabia's attorney general said “no one is
Handouts cheer Saudis but show struggle to revamp economyEconomic Times
Saudi Arabia arrests 11 princes over utility billsFinancial Times
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises on royal handouts, blue chips boost QatarReuters
STLtoday.com –The Times of Israel –NDTV –New Jersey Herald
all 221 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.