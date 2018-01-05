Sauti Sol set to drop New Collaboration with Tiwa Savage – “Girl Next Door” – January 10th

Off their forthcoming “Afrikan Sauce” LP, Sauti Sol will be dropping a single along with a music video. This one is titled “Girl Next Door” and features Mavin Records first lady Tiwa Savage. It is a follow up on their previously released single titled “Melanin” which featured Patoranking. The song was produced by Maleek Berry while […]

The post Sauti Sol set to drop New Collaboration with Tiwa Savage – “Girl Next Door” – January 10th appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

