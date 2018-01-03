School administrator frowns at flogging of students as corrective measure

Sis Martha Imhandiojie, Administrator, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model School (EHJMS), Kubwa, Abuja, on Wednesday condemned flogging of children as the main and only method of correcting and instilling discipline in them. Imhandiojie, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged school administrators, parents, guardians and teachers to find alternative and more…

The post School administrator frowns at flogging of students as corrective measure appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

