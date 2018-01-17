School children donates household items to troops fighting insurgency in North-East

Students of Children International School (CIS) in Lagos on Wednesday donated 3,000 bags of sanitary kits to Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in the North-East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items comprised of recharge cards, toilet rolls, beverages, toothpastes and toothbrushes as well as “Thank You Cards”.

Miss Ruky Patrick, Coordinator of CIS Volt Club, said the gesture was aimed at appreciating the troops’ commitment in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting the lives and property of citizens.

“We decided to put smiles on the faces of soldiers last year and we raised these items and a` thank you’ card from students in our school to soldiers in 7 Division in Maiduguri.

“We are here again and we are happy to say we have 3,000 bags for 7, 6 and 81 Divisions of the Nigerian Army.

“We are happy to say that 3,000 soldiers will be happy that they are appreciated by members of the Nigerian community,” she said.

She explained that the initiative was purely that of Volt Club of the school.

“These items are not only coming from teenagers but children as young as two and a half years’ old to 16 years of age , saying thank you for protecting everyone,” she said.

An ambassador of the group, Patrick Obazele, advised Nigerians to cultivate the habit of giving, especially to the military making the necessary sacrifice to protect lives and property.

The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Peter Dauke, who received the items, commended children’s patriotism and passion towards the troops fighting insurgency in the North-East.

“I want to thank you for this show of patriotism and compassion to our troops at this auspicious occasion of the Armed forces Remembrance Remembrance Day Celebration in 2018.

“There is no doubt that your kind gesture is borne out of deep reflections on our sacrifice in the course of performing duties of defending the territorial integrity of our great nation.

“What you have done is very commendable and goes a long way to show that Nigeria is indeed a great country with very responsible young men and women with great potential,” he said.

He said that the kind gesture would boost the troops’ morale to do more in securing the country against terrorism, insurgency and other crimes in order to secure.

“In the Nigerian Army, we take special cognizance of the role of youth and children and it is in this vein that the troops’ welfare is given utmost priority to ensure their families live comfortably,” he said.

